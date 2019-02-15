ALTON - To give residents in the Metro East access to a wide variety of health care services, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, are hosting a Health and Wellness Fair on Friday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hatheway Cultural Center on the Lewis and Clark Community College Benjamin Godfrey Campus, located at 5800 Godfrey Rd. in Godfrey.

“Health care remains to be one of the most important issues that I hear about daily from residents of the 111th district, and ensuring health care remains accessible and affordable,” said Bristow. “Different age groups have different healthcare and medical needs, and health fairs present a great opportunity to provide different health services at no cost for all people across the Metro East.”

Services offered at the Health and Wellness Fair will include nutrition information, daily living, fall prevention, body composition and exercise recommendations, oral cancer screenings and personal oral hygiene instruction, materials on safe disposal of medication & de-activation bags, counseling services, cancer services, breast and lung screening information, home care and hospice, pediatrics and primary care.

“I want to thank all of the organizations who agreed to participate in this Health and Wellness Fair which will connect residents of the Metro East with a diverse range of useful healthcare services,” said Stuart. “I encourage everyone to attend this Fair and bring information to their friends and loved ones about all of the different services that organizations in our area can provide.

The Health and Wellness Fair is free and open to the public, and no RSVP is required. For more information, please contact Rep. Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900, or email at RepMBristow@gmail.com.

