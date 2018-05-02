ALTON – To help support the Spay Neuter Illinois Pet Alliance, a non-profit organization that provides low-cost spay and neutering to low income families, state Reps. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, and Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, are extending their pet supply drive into the month of May.

"Organizations like SNIP Alliance are vital to our community. SNIP helps to combat the overpopulation epidemic of dogs and cats by not only offering low-cost services but also by educating the community on the importance of spaying or neutering your pet,” said Bristow. “I think it's important that we help our organizations so that they may continue helping our community."

Article continues after sponsor message

Supplies can be dropped off at Stuart’s office, located at 2105 Vandalia St., Unit 16 in Collinsville, or at Bristow’s office, located at 528 Henry St. in Alton. They are accepting donations of pet beds, collars, leashes, pet toys, potty pads, food and treats.

“This organization has provided spay-neuter surgeries and rabies vaccinations to over 6,000 animals in Madison County alone, along with providing pet food for low-income households,” said Stuart. “This is an important resource for our community and our low-income families who want to able to properly care for their pets. Despite the good work that they do, this organization has been struggling, so I encourage those who are able to consider donating.”

For more information, please contact Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email RepMBristow@gmail.com.

More like this: