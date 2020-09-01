ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, issued the following statement Tuesday regarding the governor’s new restrictions and the effect on local businesses:

“From day one, I have always been clear that one of our top priorities must be protecting residents from this virus, particularly seniors, while also making sure that efforts are done in a responsible way that do not cripple local businesses, who are supporting our communities every day and serve as our economic backbone. Many businesses that have been making long-term plans, bringing back workers and making inventory investments are now going to face added burdens because of this sudden change of direction.

“I believe that choosing to place the burden of this solely on our restaurants, bars and other businesses is misguided and will only hurt small businesses more than the incredibly difficult situation they already find themselves in. With most of the communities I serve so close to the Missouri border, these efforts restricting our Illinois businesses will only lead to more people driving across the river and spending their money in another state, rather than in Illinois. New cases of coronavirus also remain steady in Missouri, which adds to my concern that additional cases may be brought back into our region from those traveling across the river, creating the opposite effect of these mitigation efforts.

“Choosing to concentrate solely on Illinois restaurants and businesses, who are already following the rules in place does not truly aid the shared goal of mitigating this virus while trying to stabilize our economy. I am calling on the governor today to send new and additional resources and funding for the grant programs designed to aid these small businesses and to reopen all grant applications to allow these downstate businesses to apply for them. From being in nearly constant contact with local leaders, owners and workers, the hurt is evident for businesses who are doing the best they possibly can in this situation for themselves, their families and employees, and my fear is that these efforts, if put into place, may be the match in the powder barrel for them.”

