SPRINGFIELD, ILL. – To help protect critical cancer screenings for women in Illinois, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, passed a resolution in the Illinois House of Representatives supporting the funding and eligibility of the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program.

“It is extremely important that we take every step possible to reduce barriers in accessibility of screenings and detection of cancer, as breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in women,” said Bristow. “This bipartisan resolution is sponsored by men and women of both parties in the House, because cancer knows no political affiliation, race, or economic status. While we have made improvements in what insurance companies will cover for women receiving these screenings, the funding for this program is critical and needs our support.”

House Resolution 74 states that eligibility and funding for the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program should be broadened to further reduce barriers to breast cancer screening, detection and treatment for underserved women. It was adopted in the Illinois House of Representatives with unanimous support.

“When Illinois operated without a budget several years ago, IBCCP agencies were forced to reduce hours, waitlist women needing care or completely close their doors,” said Shana Crews, Illinois government relations director for the American Cancer Society – Cancer Action Network. “It’s gut-wrenching to think about how many cancer cases went undetected during that time and how many lives were permanently impacted. We’re thankful to Rep. Bristow for highlighting the need for sustained, reliable IBCCP funding, and we urge our lawmakers to commit to upholding it.”

