ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, was presented with the Champion Award by the St. Louis Regional Chamber in recognition of Bristow’s legislative work on economic development and strengthening businesses in the Riverbend region.

“I am honored to have been presented with this award on an issue that I have made one of my top priorities at the Capitol,” said Bristow. “As a former Chamber director, my career has been spent working with local businesses, to help them develop, grow, and become partners in our communities. Legislation like the Illinois Home Grown Business Opportunity Act will not only find ways to help support businesses that are on bordering states in their expansion, but also looks at how municipalities and communities can work together to grow their economy and create new jobs.”

The Illinois Home Grown Business Opportunity Act creates an economic plan under the Department of Economic Opportunity to assist businesses and municipalities that are geographically close to bordering states. The plan and creation of it will focus on local input to strategize ways that regions can collaborate to strengthen their local economies. Bristow was the chief House sponsor of the legislation, which was supported by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and passed both the Illinois House and Senate unanimously.

