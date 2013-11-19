Monica Bristow, President of the River Bend Growth Association, was recently honored at the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (IACCE) Fall Conference in East Peoria, Illinois. Bristow was recognized for meeting the criteria established for an Accredited Chamber Executive.

Qualified applicants for the ACE designation must have at least five years of continuous service as a chamber professional, be a member of IACCE, verify attendance at conferences, exhibit leadership roles in the IACCE, community and business organizations, and demonstrate involvement and proven accomplishments at the local chamber level.

Bristow has been with the RiverBend Growth Association since July 2003 serving as the President. She served as the Chairman of the IACCE in 2013 and will continue to serve on the Board as immediate past chair. Bristow serves on the boards of Saint Anthony’s Foundation, United Way of Greater St. Louis Southwestern Illinois Division, and the Madison-Bond Workforce Investment Board. She is involved in the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois Public Policy committee, the Southwestern Illinois Economic Development committee, and the St. Louis Regional Chamber’s Economic Development committee.

The IACCE initiated the Executive Accreditation Program in 1997 to recognize the professional competency of chamber of commerce executive in the state of Illinois. To date only 17 active IACCE member chamber executives have earned the Illinois Accredited Chamber Executive designation. There are more than 400 chambers of commerce in the state of Illinois. The letters “ACE” after a chamber executive’s name denote the accreditation.

For more information about the RiverBend Growth Association contact the office at 618-467-2280 or visit their website at www.growthassociation.com.

