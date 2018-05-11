SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, met with members of AFSCME Local 124 when they visited the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday to discuss the issue of back pay owed to local state employees.

“Illinois still owes state employees’ wages dating back to 2011. It is unacceptable that the state relies on these folks to come to work every day to help our local governments and agencies function, but has not made paying them a priority,” said Bristow. “As the former president of a regional chamber of commerce, I know that it would be unacceptable for an employee to not be paid for work already completed, and the state needs to follow that same rule. I am sponsoring legislation to fund back pay for state employees, and I am committed to helping get the pay rightfully owed to employees across the Metro East.”

For more information, or to RSVP, please contact Rep. Bristow's full time constituent office at 618-465-5900 or at RepMBristow@gmail.com.

