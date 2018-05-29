SPRINGFIELD– A measure spearheaded by state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, to help businesses in the Riverbend region become more competitive with businesses across the river passed out of the Illinois House with strong bipartisan support.

“Our region has so much economic potential, especially with our location right on the Mississippi River, and I am working collaboratively with local leadership and business owners to find ways to help our economy grow,” said Bristow. “We will be able to create more jobs in our region by investigating best business practices and developing solutions to use our region’s assets to the fullest potential, which is the driving force behind this legislation.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bristow’s measure, Senate Bill 3285, will create the Illinois Home Grown Business Opportunity Act. The program will be overseen by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), who would be responsible for developing an economic plan to assist businesses and municipalities geographically close to bordering states. Bristow’s measure passed out of the Illinois House with strong bipartisan support, and will now go to the Governor’s desk to be signed in to law.

“This legislation is a real plan to help lift the Metro East and the rest of Illinois out of economic depression,” continued Bristow. “My colleagues from around the state have agreed that something must be done to help Illinois become more business-friendly. We need to fuel our economic engines, so I urge the Governor to sign this legislation and make it law.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Bristow’s full time constituent office at 618-465-5900 or RepMBristow@gmail.com.

More like this: