ALTON – Before the governor began his annual budget address last week, Rev. Barry Shepherd of Tri City Assembly of God in Granite City led the Illinois General Assembly in prayer as a guest of state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton.

“I appreciate the time we take before beginning session each day to reflect why it is that we are truly here, which is to serve our residents as best we can and make Illinois a better place to live for everyone, even when making those decisions may be tough at times,” said Bristow. “It is my hope that members of the General Assembly will take to heart what Rev. Shepherd said about coming together to make Illinois a better state. I have been lucky to have multiple pastors from my district give the invocation, and to have someone from the Riverbend region give the opening prayer before such an important day was truly a special moment. I want to thank Rev. Shepherd for taking the time to travel to Springfield.”

The House begins each session day with a prayer delivered by clergy members representing various faiths and all parts of the state. Local faith leaders interested in delivering the daily invocation in Springfield can contact Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or RepMBristow@gmail.com for more information and available dates.

