ALTON – To foster discussion and fellowship, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, will be hosting a Prayer Breakfast on June 12 from 9 a.m. to 10:00 am at Senior Services Plus in Alton.

“To facilitate a roundtable dialogue with local church leadership and discuss our region’s legislative needs in Springfield, I would like to bring together the Riverbend region’s faith organizations for a prayer meeting,” said Bristow. “I want to take this opportunity to unify these wonderful organizations that have done so much for our community and discuss how we can work together to make our region a better place.”

Rep. Bristow will be hosting her first prayer breakfast with the goal of creating a long lasting faith-based tradition for the Riverbend region. Following the prayer, light refreshments will be provided and guests are encouraged to stay. All are welcome to attend, but RSVP is required.

Article continues after sponsor message

Although originally planned for 8:00 am at the Bethalto Senior Center, the location and time has been changed to 9 am at Senior Services Plus in Alton on June 12th.

“I encourage local church leadership, attendees, and residents of the surrounding communities to stop by my prayer breakfast for a chance to come together in prayer and discussion,” said Bristow. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our region, and look forward to hearing the perspectives of our local faith leaders, and their thoughts on how we can work together for the benefit of our communities.”

For more information, or to RSVP, please contact Rep. Bristow’s full time constituent office at 618-465-5900 or atRepMBristow@gmail.com.

More like this: