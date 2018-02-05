WOOD RIVER - To assist area job seekers, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is partnering with Madison County Employment & Training Department to host a Resume Building Workshop on Wednesday, February 14th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 East Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

“The Madison County Employment & Training Department presents a job search workshop that includes proper interview etiquette, resume preparation, and online application assistance, along with many other valuable tools when it comes to a job search,” said Bristow. “I strongly believe a well written resume is essential when applying for a job, and the Job Search Workshop highlights the importance of a resume when looking for a new job.”

The Job Search Workshop, prepared by the Madison County Employment & Training Department, provides resourceful information free of charge to employment seekers. Space is limited, so interested attendees need to RSVP to reserve a spot.

“I encourage individuals to bring a copy of their current resume to this free event in order to learn how to polish it up for potential employers,” said Bristow “This is a great resource for individuals in our community that are currently in the job application process or seeking a new job.”

For more information, or to RSVP to the Resume Building Workshop, please contact Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com

