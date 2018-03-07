ALTON– In efforts to bring assistance to shelters within the community, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is partnering with the Oasis Crisis Center to collect supplies to help benefit their clients for the month of March.

“The Oasis Crisis Center has helped numerous women with dependent children transition out of tough situations for years,” said Bristow. “I believe it is important to recognize these services that exist within our community that assist our neighbors and friends, and the supplies collected will help clients with everyday tasks to help them get back on their feet.

Bristow’s full-time constituent service office, located at 528 Henry St., in Alton will be collecting donations through the end of March. The shelter is in need of cleaning supplies such as brooms, dustpans, toilet and scrub brushes, sponges, fabric cleaner/spray, disinfecting wipes, dishwashing liquid, bleach, air freshener, garbage bags, paper towels, rubber gloves, and microfiber cloths.

“Cleaning supplies are often items that are overlooked but very much needed due to their everyday use,” said Margarette Truschel, Director of the Oasis Women’s Center. “The first thing a client typically comes across when moving into a new home is having to clean up the place, so these items really help the women transition into their new home.”

For questions or for more information, please contact Rep. Bristow’s full-time constituent service office by calling 618-465-5900, or by emailing RepMBristow@gmail.com.

