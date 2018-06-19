ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is encouraging local writers of the 111th district to participate for an opportunity to be published through the Illinois Emerging Writers Competition, provided through the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.



“This is a great opportunity for local writers and artists to have a chance to showcase their written talent in this poetry competition,” said Bristow. “Through the Secretary of State’s Office, the Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award is given yearly to an Illinois resident, allowing them to not only be published statewide, but to also earn a cash prize for their work.”



Any Illinois resident over the age of 18 can apply for the Illinois Emerging Writers Competition. Submissions must be sent in by June 30th along with a completed entry form. Details regarding the competition can be found here.



“We are very lucky in the Riverbend area to have many talented writers and artists that are able to showcase their talents locally,” said Bristow. “This gives those folks an opportunity to be recognized statewide, not only earning an award for themselves, but also showing the entire state some of the great talent that resides in our district.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or repmbristow@gmail.com.

