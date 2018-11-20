ALTON – With the winter season approaching, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is highlighting the Illinois Department of Transportation’s (IDOT) Snowbird program, and is encouraging local jobseekers to consider applying.

“With winter quickly coming up, the threat of snowy or icy conditions on our roads is very real, much like the weather that we just saw last week,” said Bristow. “Snowbirds are in demand, and as a part of IDOT they work to keep our highways and roads clear and safe for drivers.”

According to IDOT, two types of temporary positions are hired for the Winter Seasonal Program, which usually occurs from October 16th through April 15th of each year.

Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers (Monthly Snowbirds) perform all of the same job duties as IDOT’s year-round highway maintainers, including performing a variety of tasks related to the maintenance, repair and upkeep of roads, bridges and other related structures and features. Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers (Monthly Snowbirds) must have a Class A or B commercial driver’s license (CDL) with an X or N endorsement.

Article continues after sponsor message

Snow Removal Operators (Hourly Snowbirds) are paid hourly and respond to emergency weather situations to inspect roadways, operate snow plows and salt spreaders, and remove other hazardous materials and obstacles from the roadways. Snow Removal Operators (Hourly Snowbirds) must also have a Class A or B CDL with an X or N endorsement.

“I strongly encourage individuals in the job market to consider applying to the Snowbird program,” said Bristow. “IDOT does a great job of working to keep our roads safe, so aside from an employment opportunity this is a great chance to help our local communities.”

Those interested in applying can do so online by visiting http://idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/employment-opportunities/employment/index or work.illinois.gov.

For more information, please contact Rep. Bristow’s full time constituent office at 618-465-5900 or RepMBristow@gmail.com.

More like this: