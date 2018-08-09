ALTON – As part of her continued efforts to support working families in the Metro East, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is committing to leveling the playing field for local families and building a better economy that includes protecting workers’ rights, cutting government waste and supporting bipartisan solution to help protect retirement benefits.

“As leader of the RiverBend Growth Association, I spent my career working with local businesses and families to create good-paying jobs in our community and to help grow our local economy,” said Bristow. “I’m using that experience in Springfield to fight for what’s important to our families. As I go door-to-door throughout the district, I hear a lot about not only creating new job opportunities for those seeking work, but also protecting the retirement benefits for those who have worked all their lives to earn them.”

While the issue of properly funding pensions and retirement benefits remains one that requires bipartisan solutions, Babcock continues to put himself first, abusing a government pension system for years and lining himself up for a taxpayer-funded perk that he didn’t earn. According to public records, Babcock admitted he worked less than half the number of hours he was required in order for local taxpayers to pay for Babcock’s retirement perk.

“Having spoken with thousands of residents of the 111th District at their doors, it’s clear that they are tired of the same old political games of politicians rigging the system so that they can personally benefit from it,” said Bristow. “Mike Babcock is the exact opposite of what we need in Springfield, someone who has worked part-time to take advantage of the system, all at the taxpayers’ expense. Middle-class families can’t afford Babcock in Springfield.”

