GRANITE CITY – Having spent her career creating new job opportunities and promoting local business, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is commending the President’s efforts to bring back steel jobs in the Metro East as a result of new federal tariffs placed on steel.

“One of my main priorities in Springfield has been fighting for local jobs and to restore those that we have seen outsourced overseas,” said Bristow. “I am encouraged and excited to see the reactivation of two blast furnaces in Granite City, restoring local jobs to our communities and providing jobs for middle class families. As leader of the RiverBend Growth Association, I worked to create good-paying jobs for our community and that’s a mission I am continuing in office by standing up for our workers, protecting their benefits, and working to help expand steel production in our district.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The President announced a 25 percent tariff on steel imports in March, leading to increased demand for American steel production. More than 800 jobs are expected to be created due to the reactivation of previously shuttered blast furnaces in Granite City, creating new opportunities for workers and their families in the Metro East.

Bristow has been one of the strongest voices for American steel and fighting back against unfair trade deals that have taken jobs from the Metro East and sent them to foreign countries like Mexico, China and India. Bristow was the chief sponsor of House Resolution 1139, which encourages Illinois to crack down on foreign outsourcers and support the purchase of American-made steel. She recently launched a petition drive in support of United States Steel and is encouraging local residents to sign online by visiting BristowForRep.com.

More like this: