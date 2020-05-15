ALTON, Ill. – To support domestic violence survivors during a time of increased stress and uncertainty, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is collecting various supplies for Oasis Women’s Center in Alton.

“As people have been encouraged to stay home, this is increasingly difficult for those that are survivors of domestic abuse or those who may be facing abuse in their home. For those women, Oasis Women’s Center is a haven to provide safety and security,” said Bristow. “The supplies collected for Oasis will go directly towards supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Oasis Women’s Center is in need of cleaning supplies, like mops, cleaning brushes, and disinfecting cleaners or wipes. They also are in need of canned and nonperishable food items and hygiene supplies like soap, and oral hygiene and feminine hygiene supplies. Donations can be dropped off at Oasis Women’s Center, located at 111 Market St. in Alton or you can arrange for a contactless pickup by contacting Bristow’s office at 618-465-5900 or RepMBristow@gmail.com. For more volunteer opportunities during this crisis, visit serve.illinois.gov.

“If you have extra supplies on hand or are planning to purchase these essential items, please consider contributing for the women in need at Oasis,” said Bristow. “During a time when it is easy to feel helpless, one of the best things that we can all do is focus on the good and help support our many organizations across our community.”

