BETHALTO - Carsen Bristow had two RBIs, while Logan Bogard struck out three in throwing a complete game on the mound to help keep Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team alive in the losers bracket of the Illinois Fifth Division tournament with a 4-1 win over the Aviston Express in an elimination game played Saturday morning, July 27, 2024, at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The host Legionnaires lost their opener to the Orient Miners of Orient, near Gillespie, in their opener on Thursday night, while Highland defeated the Express on Friday night. the Miners and Highland meet in the winners bracket final later Saturday to determine who will advance to Sunday's championship series.

Aviston took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but Post 126 scored three runs in the home half, then scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to take the win and advance, eliminating the Express.

Bristow had a hit and two RBIs for the Legionnaires, while Marcus Payne, Devon Barboza, and Mykai Taylor all had hits, and Bogard also drove home a run. Bogard went all the way on the mound to get the win, allowing an unearned run on four hits, while walking three and striking out three.

