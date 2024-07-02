EDWARDSVILLE - Carsen Bristow had three hits and two RBIs in the first game, while Will Frasier struck out eight in a complete game as Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team swept a District 22 doubleheader from Edwardsville Post 199 11-2 and 16-8 Sunday in Edwardsville.

The Edwardsville team is in the middle of reviving its program, which was suspended following the death of long time manager Ken Schaake in 2022. Younger players dot the roster of the Edwardsville team, and were very competitive against the Legionnaires.

In the first game, Edwardsville scored a single run in the opening inning to go ahead 1-0, but in the bottom of the first, Alton scored five times to take a 5-1 lead. Post 199 then scored another run in the top of the fourth, but the Legionnaires scored three times in both the fifth and sixth to take their 11-2 first game win.

To go along with Bristow's three hits and two RBIs for Post 126, Logan Bogard had two hits and three RBIs, both Tyler Mills and Austin Rathgeb had two hits and a RBI each, Mykai Taylor had a pair of hits, Roman Cross came up with a hit, and Scott Bartow drove in two runs. Frasier went all the way on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits, walking one and fanning eight.

Elias Theise led Edwardsville with a hit and RBI, while Cameron Krausz, Dillon Gerner, and Brendan Seehausen all had hits, and Lucas Abbott drove home a run. Gerner started on the mound, and went five innings, giving up eight runs, five earned, on nine hits, walking two and striking out four. Jack Niehaus came on in the sixth, and allowed three runs on three hits, walking two and striking out one.

The statistics and scoring for the second game were unavailable.

Alton is now 10-13 on the year, and plays at Jerseyville Post 492 on Tuesday at 6 p.m. then play a doubleheader against Washington, Mo. and DeSoto, Mo. Saturday at 12 noon and 2 p.m., plays Washington on July 9 at 6 p.m. and finishes the regular season July 12 at Aviston in a 6 p.m. start.

