JERSEYVILLE - Carsen Bristow drove in three runs, while three different players - Ayden Calvert, Marcus Payne, and Logan Bogard - drove in two runs each as Alton Post 126 took a 16-6 win over Jerseyville Post 492 in an American Legion baseball game played Wednesday night at Jersey Community Middle School.

It was a good bounce back win for the Legionnaires after having dropped a District 22 decision to Highland at home on Monday night.

Post 126 jumped out with six runs in the opening inning, with Jerseyville countering with four runs in the home half. Alton then scored once in the third, five in the fourth, three in the fifth, and one in the sixth, while Post 492 could only come up with two runs in the fourth, as Post 126 took the 10-run rule win.

Bogard led the way with four hits and two RBIs, while Bristow had two hits and three RBIs, Payne had two hits and two RBIs, Will Frasier had a pair of hits, Calvert came up with a hit and two RBIs, both Austin Rathgeb and Brayden Hogle had a hit and RBI each, and Jack Kaylor also had a hit. Andrew Nation started on the mound, and went three innings, giving up four unearned runs on three hits, walking two and striking out five. Nolan Parker pitched in the final three innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking one and fanning five.

Adam Coffman had two hits and two RBIs to lead Post 492, while Jace Marshall had a pair of hits, Mayeiner had a hit and two RBIs, Gage Carey had a hit and RBI, and Abe Kribs had a hit. Jordan Bolds started on the mound, and went two innings, allowing seven runs on five hits, walking four and striking out two, while Carey went the final four innings, giving up nine runs, seven earned, on nine hits, walking three and fanning five.

The Legionnaires play this weekend in the 11th annual Baseball BATtles Cancer tournament in Ballwin, Mo, in west St. Louis County, and plays in the group stage Thursday against Maryland Heights, Mo. at 12:30 p.m., Terre Haute, Ind. on Friday at 3:30 p.m., and Saturday against Ballwin, also at 3:30 p.m. The knockout stage takes place on Sunday, after which, the Legionnaires play at Marissa on Monday at 6 p.m., then compete in the Gator Classic June 14-16 in Trenton.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

