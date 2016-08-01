Name:  Bristol Mundy

Parents:  Elizabeth and David Mundy of East Alton

Birth weight:  7 lbs  8 oz

Birth Length:  19 1/2 inches

Time :  7:55 AM

Date:  July 25, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings:  Keenan (11);  Shawn (6)

Grandparents: Jo Luly & Joseph Baldwin, East Alton; Robert & Denise McCormick, Troy, MO;  The Late David Bricker, Cottage Hills; The Late Barbara Mundy, Brighton.

Great Grandparents:  The Late Donald & Virginia McCormick; The Late Harld & Virginia Luly, Godfrey.

