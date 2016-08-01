Bristol Mundy
Name: Bristol Mundy
Parents: Elizabeth and David Mundy of East Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 8 oz
Birth Length: 19 1/2 inches
Time : 7:55 AM
Date: July 25, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Keenan (11); Shawn (6)
Grandparents: Jo Luly & Joseph Baldwin, East Alton; Robert & Denise McCormick, Troy, MO; The Late David Bricker, Cottage Hills; The Late Barbara Mundy, Brighton.
Great Grandparents: The Late Donald & Virginia McCormick; The Late Harld & Virginia Luly, Godfrey.
