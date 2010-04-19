(Alton, IL) – Alton Marketplace and Riverbender.com are announcing the first stage of The 2ND Annual BIG GIG Local Music Show set for Saturday, July 24th at Alton Riverfront Amphitheater.

Six St. Louis Metro area bands will be chosen to perform their original music at the amphitheater and will be featured on the event program and interactive website. A volunteer selection committee will narrow the entries down to six finalists, and ticket buyers will vote for their favorite band which will determine the headliner. The winning band will play a 60-minute headliner set and five bands will each play 40-minute opening sets. Band recruitment is now in progress until May 15th.

A live feed of the event will be broadcast on Riverbender.com/music. The headlining band will also receive several promotional tools to advance their music career including: airtime and feature interview on WLCA 89.9 FM, electronic press kit, DVD of their BIG GIG performance, $250 in free recording time at the studio of their choice, promotional article in the Telegraph and the featured artist spot on Riverbender.com.

Tickets will be $10.00, and $1.00 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Jacoby Arts Center to advance their live music endeavors. Each band will receive a portion of the proceeds for all tickets they sell.

The event is open to all genres of music; any band that is interested in entering can visit www.AltonMarketplace.com to download an application to be sent in along with a band photo and an audio file, CD or video of at least three original songs that best represent their music style. Bands may also choose to include one optional cover song in their entry package. For more information, please contact Sara McGibany at: 463-1016.

