ALTON - BrightWay Imaging wants to remind the community the importance of an annual mammogram screening and the out patient access available at their Alton location at 3 Professional Drive.

“Once you reach the age of 40 it’s good to get an annual mammogram screening,” Randy Pruetzel, CPA at BrightWay Imagining said. “That is the only the test we can do without an order from a referring doctor. An individual can just call us and get on the schedule. We’re what’s called an IDTF, Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility, so we’re independent. We’re not apart of any medical group, so we accept referrals from any doctor.”

As a Mammography Quality Standards Act certified facility, accredited by the American College of Radiology, BrightWay Imaging ensures the best for their patients.

“We actually have the same if not more accreditation to go through as a hospital,” Pruetzel said.

Not only is it important for BrightWay Imaging to have quality equipment, it’s equally important to have quality doctors and technicians.

“We have board certified subspecialty doctors,” Pruetzel said. “They’re focusing on their specialty all the time, and they read more than just our facility’s tests, around 7,000 plus a month. These doctors are well trained and well focused on the study. To me it’s a really big factor that we can offer that type of benefit to the Riverbend area. And our technicians have several years of experience which is key too. They make sure the patient is getting exactly what is needed.”

Some of the benefits of BrightWay Imaging is the convenience for the patients, comfort with MammoPad Cushions, the ability to schedule same day appointments, quick 20-minute screenings, compassionate service and the cost.



“We are very cost conscious and very transparent,” he said. “Our MRI charge is $600, so you will not be charged anything more than that. It’s one bill. So there’s a huge cost savings component when you get into the MRI, x-ray and ultrasounds. Mammography is usually covered as a preventative care, so there’s no out of pocket. At BrightWay we accept most all insurances and offer discounts for those who do not have insurance. If you have questions regarding your plan feel free to contact us."

For more information on BrightWay Imaging and the services they provide including mammography, MRI, x-ray and ultrasound visit BrightWayImaging.com.

