BRIGHTON - The new Main Street Bar and Grill at 200 N. Main St. in Brighton recently opened with a fresh, inviting new look, an excellent chef and homemade cooking.

A ribbon cutting for the new Brighton business was also held when the business opened. Brighton Mayor Michael Roberts said: “Main Street Bar and Grill will be a good addition to our community. They have gone to the family approach and we are really excited about the business opening and another step to making Brighton better."

Owner Stacie Rushing said Main Street Bar and Grill has gone through major renovations.

“I bought it at the end of October 2017,” she said. “We had to close down and redo everything, the electrical, the plumbing, floors and new doors on the bathrooms. We have a special every day. Our chef is fantastic. We have a clean new look.”

“We want to be known for neighborhood friendliness, a good bar and good food. We started out with simple burgers, salads and other great things to order. Everything is homemade. This is a whole new version of the bar and grill."

For more information, contact the bar/restaurant at (618) 372-3691.

