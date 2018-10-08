BRIGHTON - A Brighton woman perished Sunday afternoon in a fire at her home in the 200 block of Cindy Street.

Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said his office responded at 3:27 p.m. Sunday to the Brighton address. When he arrived, the Brighton Police and the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District were on the scene and had extinguished the fire within the structure. The coroner listed the victim as Donna K. Morgan, 70. Morgan lived alone at this residence and was home when the fire occurred, the coroner said.

Article continues after sponsor message

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday (October 8). A preliminary cause of death is not available.

No funeral home has been selected by the family at this time.

More like this: