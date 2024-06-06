BRIGHTON — Ameren Illinois reported a power outage affecting approximately 1,500 customers in Brighton on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The outage began at 3:53 p.m. due to a fuse malfunction inside a substation, Brian Bretsch, a public relations spokesperson for the utility company, said.

"We had a fuse malfunction inside a substation that serves Brighton. Approximately 1,500 customers were without power starting at 3:53 p.m., Wednesday," Bretsch said.

A crew identified the issue within the substation and contacted dispatch. The crew, along with dispatch, successfully re-routed power from an alternative source, restoring electricity to all affected customers by 5:56 p.m. the same day.

Bretsch noted that the malfunctioning fuse inside the Brighton Substation was replaced later in the evening. Following the replacement, the new fuse and surrounding equipment were tested and returned to service. Customers were re-routed back to their normal power source at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.

