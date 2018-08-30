BRIGHTON — Brighton resident Charles Herring Jr. had his lucky day for the second time in 11 years recently.

Herring won $250,000 when his Lucky Day Lotto ticket matched all five numbers – 07 - 08 - 23 - 27 - 30 – in the Tuesday, August 7, midday draw.

This isn’t Herring’s first brush with Illinois Lottery luck: He also won $180,000 playing the same numbers in May 2007. “Second time’s the charm,” Herring said of his win.

Herring couldn’t believe it when he logged onto the Illinois Lottery website to check his numbers and discovered he had won the jackpot. He restarted his computer to be sure and confirmed his win.

Herring, a retiree, has been playing the Illinois Lottery for more than 20 years and plans to use his winnings to pay bills and invest.

Herring purchased his winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket at Shell, 102 N. Maple St., in Brighton. The retailer will receive a bonus of $2,500, or one percent of the prize of the amount, for selling the winning ticket.

More than 11,700 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to subscribe online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $20 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

