BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE right-handed pitcher Collin Baumgartner (Brighton, Illinois) has been named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference baseball preseason team. Baumgartner is one of four starting pitchers named to the team.

In a shortened 2020 season, Baumgartner started all four Friday night games for SIUE and finished with a 1-1 record and a 3.05 earned run average. In 20.2 innings he amassed 31 strikeouts compared to just nine walks. His average of 13.50 strikeouts per nine innings was second-best in OVC.

Baumgartner worked seven shutout innings and struck out a career-high 12 hitters in SIUE's OVC-season opening win over Tennessee Tech March 6. The 12 strikeouts are the second-most by an SIUE pitcher at the Division I level.

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2019, Baumgartner made a league-best 15 starts, which was among the top 10 in the NCAA. He was fifth in the OVC with 9.93 strikeouts per nine innings.

The league's head coaches and sports information personnel also predicted the Cougars to finish seventh in the preseason poll. Belmont was chosen to finish first, earning 188 points and 14 of the 22 first-place votes. Jacksonville State was a close second with 176 points and seven first-place votes.

SIUE opens the 2021 season at Louisiana-Monroe Feb 19-21.

More like this: