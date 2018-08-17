COTTAGE HILLS - A Brighton man was shot and died from injuries suffered while visiting with an occupant of a Cottage Hills home during a home invasion.

At 11:09 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2018, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at 152 S. Oak Street, Cottage Hills, Illinois. Deputies responded and determined that Damian M. Huber, 24, of Brighton, Illinois, had been shot during an apparent home invasion.

Huber was rushed to a St. Louis area hospital for emergency medical treatment, but sadly died as a result of the injuries received during the home invasion.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated and is interested in speaking to anyone who knows anything about the events that lead to Mr. Huber’s death. The contact number for the Major Case Squad is (618) 296-5544

