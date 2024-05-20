JERSEYVILLE - A man from Brighton with a criminal past faces a new aggravated battery charge after allegedly ingesting methamphetamine and pushing an elderly victim to the ground who he believed knew about “several conspiracies.”

Jason D. Bertoglio, 51, of Brighton, was charged with aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years of age. On May 12, 2024, Bertoglio allegedly pushed a 73-year-old family member to the ground on a concrete driveway, causing bodily harm.

This marks the latest charge in Bertoglio’s extensive criminal history, including prior charges of aggravated battery, unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence, battery, and multiple domestic battery charges, including one domestic battery case involving the same victim from this latest case.

A petition to deny his pretrial release argues no condition or conditions can mitigate the threat Bertoglio poses to the victim because he not only lives with them, but has also accused them of knowing about “several conspiracies” and threatened to kill them.

“The Defendant made several utterances on scene and during transport about several conspiracies that he thinks [the victim] has knowledge of,” the petition states. “The Defendant made several statements that appeared to be a result of his self-admitted methamphetamine ingestion approximately two hours prior to the incident.

“The Defendant further admitted to some paranoia. The Defendant has threatened to kill [the] elderly victim … if he did not provide the information the Defendant was looking for.”

Bertoglio faces a Class 3 felony in his latest domestic battery case. Court records indicate Bertoglio has been remanded to the custody of the Jersey County Jail pending a fitness exam, with his next hearing set for June 3, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

