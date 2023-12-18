BRIGHTON - A man from Brighton has been charged with “sexual relations within families,” according to recent Jersey County court filings.

Jeffrey M. Hastings, 50, of Brighton, was charged with one count of sexual relations within families on or about Nov. 22, 2023. Court documents allege Hastings “knowingly” had sex with “a family member who was 18 years of age or over when the act was committed.”

Hastings was charged with a Class 3 felony and was taken into the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff. However, his case history indicates the state’s petition to detain him was denied and he was released subject to pretrial release conditions and electronic monitoring.

His arraignment hearing is set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 at the Jersey County Courthouse in Jerseyville. More information about this case is available here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

