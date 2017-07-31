JERSEYVILLE - A Brighton man was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals on July 24, 2017, following an alleged incident in which authorities believe he struck a dog with an ax.

According to charges filed by Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten, Kyle S. Wahl, 39, of the 17000 block of Oak Rest Road in Brighton, allegedly struck a dog with an ax, and left it in the barn, while failing to seek treatment. The charge is a Class 4 Felony, which comes with a possible punishment of one to three years in jail, and one year mandatory supervised release - with a minimum of a conditional discharge of no more than 18 months with a $25,000 fine. Part of the condition of that release would also be psychological or psychiatric evaluation.

Bail for Wahl was set at $15,000.