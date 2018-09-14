CHICAGO — The Illinois Lottery announced Friday morning that there is a Lucky Day Lotto ticket winner in Brighton.

The Illinois Lottery said a gas station in Brighton and a gift shop in Chicago sold winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets in the Thursday, Sept. 13, evening drawing. The two lucky winners will split the $400,000 jackpot, resulting in a $200,000 prize for each.

The winning Lucky Day Lotto Quick Pick tickets were purchased at Casey's General Store, 115 S. Maple St., in Brighton and Feelings Gift Shop, 71 S. Wacker Drive, in Chicago, and Casey’s General Store. Both tickets matched all five numbers – 07 - 08 - 17 - 21 - 28 – to win the jackpot. Each retailer will receive a bonus of $2,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling one of the winning tickets.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 20,100 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to subscribe online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

