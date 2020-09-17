Get The Latest News!

BRIGHTON - Brighton and other fire agencies quickly responded to a structure fire at 34367 Jennifer Lane south of Brighton around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy fire in the basement and it was spreading through the walls. The fire went through the floor and through the walls and vented through the roof. It took crews about an hour and a half to put out the fire because they had to chase the fire.

Godfrey, Fosterburg, and Medora joined the Brighton Fire Department in the fire response.

Since there were no fire hydrants close by they had to shuttle water to the scene. The nearest fire hydrant was about a half-mile from the fire.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were cleaning up the scene and finishing with overhaul. No injuries were reported and it is unknown how the fire started.

