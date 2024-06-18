BRIGHTON — A new Brighton Betsy Ann Fire Protection District station at 105 Myrtle St. in Brighton is nearing completion, with a tentative projected conclusion between July 19 and July 20, 2024.

Chief Jason Bowman, who has served as the long-time chief in Brighton, expressed pride in the new station and its anticipated impact on his firefighters.

"I have been blessed with an outstanding staff of firefighters and officers," Bowman said. "They put a lot of training in each year and also the maintenance work they do on the equipment. They are an outstanding all-volunteer department."

The new facility aims to address the growing needs of the fire department, which covers 67 square miles between Piasa and Brighton in Macoupin and Jersey counties. Bowman emphasized that the department's equipment had expanded over the years, necessitating additional space to ensure effective operations.

Chief Bowman also commended the fire agency's board of trustees for their vision and financial planning that made the new station possible. "They put a lot of thought into this project," he noted.

The project commenced earlier this year, with the goal of completing construction by the third week of July 2024. Upon completion, the board of trustees will set a date for an open house to introduce the new facility to the community.

Overhead photos of the construction progress were provided by 618 Drone Services.



