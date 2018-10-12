BRIGHTON – Thursday was National Coming Out Day, a day when people are encouraged to “come out” about their gender and/or sexuality to friends, family and the world at large.

To encourage openness, safety, love and acceptance of LGBTQIA people in its congregation and the Riverbend area at large, St. John's United Church of Christ is hosting a special Open and Affirming worship service this Sunday, Oct. 14 at 10:15 a.m. The church has a history of being accepting to everyone of any demographics and voted overwhelmingly on Jan. 31, 2016, to approve a Covenant of Inclusivity, which officially articulates what the church was already doing by being open and inclusive to everyone.

Here is a part of that covenant sent by the church in a press release:

“In the spirit of love and acceptance, we acknowledge and affirm the equal value of people of all ages, races, nationalities, ethnicities, cultures, sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions regardless of physical, mental or emotional abilities, family structures, faith backgrounds or socio-economic status. In our diversity, we find strength and a way to understand the inclusiveness of God. All are welcome to worship with us, become members and participate in the life and leadership of our congregation.”

Reverend Laurie Crelly is the permanent clergy person at the church. She is openly lesbian and has been at the church for four years – before their covenant was passed by the majority of the congregation. Crelly said she and her church have been working on ways to be open and inclusive with the community and is also seeking ways to reach out to them.

During this coming Sunday's service, the church will dedicate a plaque to spell out that covenant and will have special music dedicated to the LGBTQIA community as well as speakers talking of the importance of a welcoming congregation.

Crelly said the church has experienced a lot of praise from the Southwestern School District for their inclusiveness. She said they also have a LGBTQIA youth affirming drop-in in which children of all orientations and genders are welcomed. She said it was a safe place for young people to not experience discrimination or hatred as they play games and watch movies with each other. She said children from as far away as Carlinville come to that program.

She also said the congregation held a welcoming prayer service for victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.

“A lot of kids came out for that one, actually,” Crelly said. “They were deeply disturbed by it.”

In the future, Crelly said she wanted to expand something of a pilot program the church is currently developing called Riverbend Rainbow Connection, which hopes to be a gathering place of support and resources for people of all backgrounds and demographics in the Riverbend.

Outside of LGBTQIA people, this Sunday's service will also be open and inclusive for people with disabilities with a special focus for those on the autism spectrum.

