BRIGHTON - Riders of all ages hit the track at Brighton BMX Tuesday night at the USABMX governed track.

Waide Neal, track operator, said the races are different than trick riding with racing classes for people of all skill levels.

“It’s different than trick riding,” Neal said. “You’ve got a start line and you got a finish line. Racers ride two or three races to determine a winner. It’s for kids of all ages with different class levels including a cruiser class.”

Neal added that one of the nicest about the Brighton BMX is the atmosphere created by the racers and their families.

"It's a family sport. At this track, and every track I've gone to, the atmosphere is fun, family-friendly and welcoming to anybody," Neal said. "There is sort of brotherhood and sisterhood that I personally haven't found in a lot of sports. I played football, I played baseball and they were good sports, but finding BMX I feel like I've found home. When I step on the track I feel like I've stepped in my living room."

BMX racing is a sport that is easy to get involved in. All you have to do is show up with your bike and ready to race, Neal said.

“We’ve got the whole range of racers. We race on a track that has a variety of obstacles. You’ll see the younger kids keeping their wheels on the ground and doing the best they can. As they get older they get faster and you’ll see them catching a little bit of air. It's really easy to get into all you have to do is shop up to the track with your bike, a long sleeve shirt and long pants. If you don’t have a helmet we have ones to borrow. All you have to do is show up.”

For more information on Brighton BMX visit www.usabmx.com.

