EDWARDSVILLE – Alton High School baseball pitcher Wesley Laaker had everything going well for him Friday night.

Laaker pitched three solid innings, allowing only one hit and two base runners in three very good innings of work, and also got big run support, as the Redbirds upended Tinley Park 20-0 in only three-and-a-half innings at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville. The game was a part of the Prep Baseball Report Metro-East Kickoff Classic, a season-opening event. Laaker also struck out five, and struck out the side in the second inning to help his cause.

“Yeah, it was good,” Laaker said in a post-game interview. “We hit the ball really well, played defense. Helped a lot.”

The key to Laaker's success against the Titan lineup was very simple, as was his key pitch.

“Fastball, and throwing strikes,” Laaker said. “They were calling it in the dugout, so, just do what they say.”

Throwing strikes is always key, but when the batters put the ball in play, good defense also helps.

“Just throwing strikes,” Laaker said, “and if they put the ball in play, have the defense make the plays. And it helps having a 20-run lead.”

As for individual goals for the 2018 season, Laaker keeps things very simple.

“Do the best I can,” Laaker said, “hope the team wins, help them any way I can.”

And as for the team?

“Win a state championship,” Laaker said.

And you can expect Wesley Laaker to make a big contribution in helping the Redbirds to a successful season ahead.

