Last fall Allen Snyder's first/second hour Construction class worked on the bridge assembly at Wock Family Lake. The project began on Wednesday, August 21 (first day of school) and was completed on Tuesday, October 15, 2013. The class spent approximately one and a half hours per day working on the project. At the April 1 council meeting, the City of Jerseyville awarded a

$500 donation to the class for their hard work on both the bridge and pavilion.

Pictured from left to right: (front row) Stephen Loy, Nolan Longley, Ethan Newton and Devin Outman, (back row) Brenton Hill, Jacob Scott, Daniel Turner, Kip Bell, Tanner Herkert, Aaron Fosha, Noah Williams, Luke Jun, Josh Kinder, Jaron Wittman and Allen Snyder.

Wock Family Lake, located at 205 N. June Street, is now opening for the fishing season and will remain open until Friday, October 31, 2014.

For rules and more information about the lake, please contact Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

