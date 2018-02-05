JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month.” The recipient for the month of December/January is Brianna Walsh.

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations a student receives during a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program that acknowledges one student each week for academics or kindness. Each week, teachers may recognize a student who has performed well in their classes by selecting them as a F.O.C.U.S. student for that particular week.

During December/January, Brianna received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because she received the most nominations, she was named “Student of the Month” at J.C.H.S. She is being congratulated by Bonnie Ward of Jersey State Bank.

