JERSEY - Bria Tuttle finished a tremendous athletic career recently at Jersey Community High School as a softball player. She had a batting average of nearly .400, 36 hits, according to Max Preps. She also had 15 RBI and scored 35 runs this past spring.

Bria had a remarkable 24 stolen bases last year and 51 for her career with her remarkable speed. She had 107 hits in her career, according to Max Preps stats and batted nearly .400 for her career.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Bria was an outstanding student at JCHS. She also was a golf and basketball star. She is the Sparklight Internet Female Athlete of the Month for JCHS.

JCHS Head Girls Softball Coach Chelsea Crnokrak said she is a leader in every facet of the game on the field, in the dugout and in the huddle.

"Bria always gave 100 percent in practice and in games and can create a spark that gets the team going," the coach said.

More like this: