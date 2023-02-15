Couples names: Bri & Tanner

City: Alton

Date met or started dating: May 23, 2022

What makes your relationship special? Even though we’re barely 9 months in, it feels like we’ve known each other longer. We believe we’re both each others missing piece. Not only did we find lovers in each other, but best friends as well.

Share a memory you have made together: We made matching hoodies, it may sound cheesy but we love being that way.