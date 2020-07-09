ALTON - Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, will become President/CEO of the Port Aransas & Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce effective Aug. 19, bureau Board Chairman John Hopkins announced today.

“It is truly my sad duty to report that Brett Stawar is leaving us,” Hopkins said. “It is no exaggeration to say that Brett’s tenure with the Board has been nothing short of a transformation in every way possible.”

Stawar will become the new President and CEO of the Port Aransas/Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce which is located near Corpus Christi, Texas. His last day at the local bureau will be Thursday, Aug. 13.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stawar has spent 16 years at the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. Over the years, Stawar has grown the bureau from the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau which covered part of Madison and all of Jersey and Calhoun counties to the current six county region of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

“We are so very grateful for all of Brett’s past efforts for our area, and wish him God Speed in his new endeavor,” Hopkins said.

A search committee will be appointed by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau Board of Directors to find a replacement for Stawar. An interim CEO will be selected as well.

Stawar has been active in tourism locally and throughout the state over the years. He has served two terms as chairman of the Illinois Council of Convention & Visitors Bureau and was the council’s legislative liaison. He has served as board chairman of Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, is a member of the Phillips 66 CAP panel, and board chairperson of the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.

More like this: