SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois State Fair will be rocking when Bret Michaels with special guests Dee Snider and Dokken (featuring special guest appearance by George Lynch)take the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on Saturday night, August 21.

After over a year removed due to the pandemic, music icon and humanitarian of the year award recipient Bret Michaels makes his triumphant return to the stage and is bringing the biggest party of the summer to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand. Michaels’ “Nothin’ But A Good Vibe” Summer Concert Tour will, as always, showcase the global superstar’s high octane live show providing the ultimate summer party soundtrack.

“I am without a doubt fired up and ready to bring an insane party and night of real, live good music combined with the great outdoors,” said Michaels. “It has been too long since live shows were a thing. We are bringing the big show back on the road and make that connection with 3 generations of amazing friends and fans whom I am sure are ready to party just as much as I am.”

In addition to a successful solo career, Michaels emerged as a reality TV star with the record breaking, VH1 franchise, Rock of Love, following up with Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It and Rock My RV, and was voted fan favorite of his winning season of The Celebrity Apprentice.

While perhaps best known as the lead singer of rock band, Twisted Sister, there is much more to Dee Snider. He has starred in several reality TV shows including appearances in three seasons of Celebrity Apprentice; Gone Country with John Rich; MTV’s Rock The Cradle with his son Jesse; Growing Up Twisted, an A&E series featuring the entire Snider family and their Long Island lifestyle; ABC’s Celebrity Wife Swap, and Celebrity Holiday Homes. He is also a frequent host on MTV Networks and his own long running nationally syndicated radio show House Of Hair is heard on more than 200 stations in North America.

Dokken exploded out of the hard rock/heavy metal scene in Los Angeles in the early 1980s. 1983's “Breaking the Chains” with its catchy title track, set the stage for Dokken becoming the most dominant creative and commercial force in the world of melodic hard rock for the following years. Classic albums as “Tooth and Nail”, “Under Lock and Key” and “Back for the Attack” all became Multi-Platinum selling smashes and the live “Beast from the East” went gold in Europe and Japan. Songs like "Alone Again", "Just Got Lucky", "Into the Fire", "In My Dreams", "Unchain the Night", "Dream Warriors", "Burning like a Flame" and "Heaven Sent" are still regarded among the genre’s finest.

Tickets for the concert featuring Bret Michaels with special guests Dee Snider and Dokken (featuring special guest appearance by George Lynch) will go on sale Thursday, July 8 at 10am via www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available for in-person purchases at the Grandstand Ticket Office every Monday through Friday, from 8am – 5pm. Please note, fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.

There are changes being made to track (SRO) admission for the 2021 grandstand. The track will be open for General Admission, but the exclusive VIP gated area on the track is no longer being offered. The Illinois State Fair is continuing to offer the Stage Side Pre-Show Parties for all nights of paid concert events. While attendees of the Stage Side Party are required to have both a concert ticket and a party ticket to enter the party tent, all party attendees are allowed entrance into the venue prior to other ticketholders. Stage Side Party tickets are only $30 each and include a parking pass if purchased prior to July 15. There are a limited number of party tickets available for each concert.

Tickets for all other previously announced shows are currently on sale via Ticketmaster, and include:

Thursday, August 12: Sammy Hagar & The Circle

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $70

Friday, August 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road

Tier 3 - $38 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $48 / SRO - $58 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $83

Saturday, August 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Tier 3 - $26 / Tier 2 - $31 / Tier 1 - $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $71

Sunday, August 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan

Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $84

Monday, August 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / SRO Track - $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $72

Wednesday, August 18: I Love the 90’s Tour

Tier 3- $14 / Tier 2- $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

Thursday, August 19: Badflower with Dorothy and Dead Poets Society

General Admission Seating - $15 / SRO Track - $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone - $50

* At time of purchase, customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing room only track ticket.

Friday, August 20: Brett Young with Russell Dickerson

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $75

Saturday, August 21: Bret Michaels with special guests Dee Snider and Dokken (featuring special guest appearance by George Lynch)

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $75

Sunday, August 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special

Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2021 Illinois State Fair, August 12 through 22, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

