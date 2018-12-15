EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville boys’ basketball sophomore guard Brennan Weller had another good game on Friday night, leading the Tigers with 23 points against Granite City. The Tigers, however, lost to the Warriors in the final seconds 50-47 at Lucco-Jackson Gym, and are now 2-5 for the season.

“It was an unfortunate loss, and that was one we would like to get,” Weller said in a postgame interview. “We have a bad taste in our mouth right now, so we’re going to work even harder this week than we did last week to prepare for East St. Louis on Wednesday.”

An aggressive Granite defense forced Edwardsville into many turnovers, but some unforced mistakes were also costly to the Tigers.

“I thought we had a lot of unforced turnovers, though as well, that we need to clean up,” Weller said. “So, we should be working on it tomorrow.”

The good thing is that the mistakes that were made during the game on Friday are always correctable, and Weller knows that he and his teammates will be well-prepared for the Flyers come Wednesday night.

“We just have to put the work in, and be prepared for them,” Weller said, “with our schemes and everything. I think we do well with that, but we just need to, as a team, we need to do collectively better, just slowing it down and playing the game.”

Weller thought that the Warriors played well, and didn’t do anything that the Tigers weren’t expecting.

“I thought they were aggressive,” Weller said. “They drove to the basket a lot, which we expected. There’s nothing they did that we didn’t expect, just we couldn’t get the outcome we wanted.”

The Tigers will be playing once again in the Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Classic, where they’ll open against Quincy in a 10:30 a.m. tip. Although it'll be Christmas break from school, Weller knows the Tigers will be working hard during the break as well.

“Well, we’ll be on Christmas break there, so even though we’re on break, that’s not a break for us,” Weller said. “We still have to practice and we’ll still going to work just as hard as we would if it was during a school week.”

