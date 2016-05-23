Name: Bree Anna Steinkuehler

Parents: Anna and Douglas Steinkuehler of Carrollton, IL

Birth weight: 6 lbs 3 oz

Birth Length: 19 1/2 inches

Time : 4:28 PM

Date: May 16, 2016

Hospital: OSF St Anthony's

Siblings: Tyler Barnett (16); Dagan Barnett (13); Jayce Steinkuehler (7); Caden Steinkuehler (6) 

Grandparents: Arthur Maurer, St. Louis, MO; Mary Helm, Carrollton; Ron & Bobbi Steinkuehler, Jerseyville

Great Grandparents: Lawrence Maurer, Arcadia, MO; Bernardine Helm, Janesville, WI; Jeanie Herring, Godfrey

