Parents: Anna and Douglas Steinkuehler of Carrollton, IL
Birth weight: 6 lbs 3 oz
Birth Length: 19 1/2 inches
Time : 4:28 PM
Date: May 16, 2016
Hospital: OSF St Anthony's
Siblings: Tyler Barnett (16); Dagan Barnett (13); Jayce Steinkuehler (7); Caden Steinkuehler (6)
Grandparents: Arthur Maurer, St. Louis, MO; Mary Helm, Carrollton; Ron & Bobbi Steinkuehler, Jerseyville
Great Grandparents: Lawrence Maurer, Arcadia, MO; Bernardine Helm, Janesville, WI; Jeanie Herring, Godfrey
