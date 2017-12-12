GILLESPIE - Claire Breden and Brianna Schroeder exploded for 40 of Jersey's 58 points in a 58-38 girls basketball triumph over Gillespie on Monday night at Gillespie. Breden had 25 points and Schroeder had 15 points.

It was a game of runs in the first half, but the Panthers pulled away in the second half to win by 20 in Gillespie, Jersey head girls basketball coach Kevin Strebel said.

The Miners were led by Paige Niemeyer's 19 points.

The Panthers improve to 6-3, while the Miners dropped to 3-4 with the defeat.

Jersey's girls host Triad at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and play at Carrollton at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

