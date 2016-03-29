Name: Brecken Daniel Wayne Eckert

Parents: Ashley and Daniel Eckert Jr. of Alton

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth weight: 7 lbs 3 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 11:46 PM

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: 3/3/2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Vincent Brinson (6)

Grandparents: Susan Eckert of Alton, Daniel Eckert Sr. (deceased), Donald Collier of Wood River, Becky Clark of Wood RIver

Great-Grandparents: Linda Mckinzie of Alton, Cindy and Dennis Collins of Salem, MO.

More like this:

Mar 25, 2024 - Talented Musicians Ignite Grafton With Annual Dueling Pianos Event

Today - “Mayors Of Carrollton, Part II” Coming Up This Sunday

Apr 17, 2024 - A Night in Hollywood: Senior Services Plus Celebrates Over Half a Century of Community Service

Feb 16, 2024 - Edwardsville Police Investigate Alleged Armed Violence, Charges Filed

May 7, 2024 - Student Ambassador Nathan Gilbert Finds His Path at Lewis and Clark  

 