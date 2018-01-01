ALTON - Alton High School’s Breana Smith was the co-Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student of the Month for December.

Breana Smith is the daughter of Justin Smith and Amy Diaz of Godfrey. She is a state scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. She has been a member of the student council for four years and been actively involved in the school’s soccer, diving and cheerleading teams. As a member of the cheerleading and soccer teams she was honored as the scholar athlete for those specific activities.

Smith’s academic efforts resulted in her selection as a junior marshall during graduation services. She is a member of numerous student organizations including membership in the Physics and Spanish clubs as well as Mu Alpha Theta. She was also selected as a prom queen nominee last year and earned selection as a Wendy’s High School Heisman Scholar Athlete.

Article continues after sponsor message

Many would describe her as someone who always gives 110 percent with regard to her effort with any task she pursues.

Smith’s efforts are reflected in her participation in a number of school and community service activities and projects. She plans to attend college and major in bio-engineering and hopes to earn a doctorate in that field. The University of Illinois and University of Missouri are her choices at this time.

"My whole life I have been working towards opportunities like this, and it is so rewarding to receive the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Student of the Month honor. My passion for helping and empowering others by participating in volunteer or community service activities has led me to exploring careers that would enable me to continue to do so.”

"My entire career will be dedicated to helping strangers live better and happier lives despite what they encounter. I cannot wait to use my career to allow me to continue exercising the rotary motto of 'Service Above Self'."

More like this: