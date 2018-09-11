EAST ALTON - East Alton Police have confirmed they are investigating a robbery at knife-point.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at or near First Mid-America Credit Union. Police confirmed it was an ongoing investigation, but could not release further comments at this time. Scanner traffic indicated the suspect made off with $100 after taking a wallet from a woman.

